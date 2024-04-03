Stalin slams BJP for "somersault" on Katchatheevu, dubs RTI disclosure "wrong information"

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin on Tuesday, 2 April said the BJP has done a "somersault" on the Katchatheevu issue since the LS polls are round the corner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not have the guts to neither condemn Sri Lanka over fishermen arrests nor oppose China on its claims over Arunachal Pradesh. When that is the case, how can he talk about Katchatheevu? he asked.

Stalin, president of the ruling DMK, in an election rally, hit out at Modi for staging a "drama" and coming up with "stories" on the Katchatheevu issue and dubbed the disclosures by the Centre on the matter under RTI as "wrong information."

He asked how the government had given "wrong information" concerning the nation's security under the RTI to an individual belonging to the BJP, Tamil Nadu unit chief K Annamalai. Such documents provided under RTI were documents related to the nation's security.

The BJP government had not provided answers on Katchatheevu by stating that the subject was sub judice as the matter was pending before the Supreme Court. The BJP regime in 2015 said that Katchatheevu had never been a part of India. That information was provided by S Jaishankar who was the then foreign secretary. "Since the elections are round the corner, they have changed the information as per their wish. Why this somersault?

Has PM Modi, during his 10-year tenure, who is now talking on Katchatheevu has ever condemned Sri Lanka over arrest of fishermen and firing instances against them? Why did he not do that?