Stampede at Andhra’s Venkateswara temple kills 10; CM Naidu mourns loss
The festive fervour quickly gave way to horror when the swelling crowd surged uncontrollably through the temple’s narrow pathways
At least 10 devotees lost their lives and several others were injured in a harrowing stampede at the revered Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, on Saturday, 1 November — when what began as a sea of devotion for the sacred Ekadashi celebrations descended into chaos and heartbreak.
The festive fervour quickly gave way to horror when the swelling crowd surged uncontrollably through the temple’s narrow pathways. Heart-rending visuals from the site showed bodies of devotees strewn across the temple courtyard, as local residents and rescue teams scrambled desperately to save the injured amid cries for help.
Chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, expressing deep anguish over the incident, called it “heartbreaking” and assured full support for relief efforts. “The stampede at the Venkateswara Temple in Kasibugga has deeply shocked me. The loss of innocent lives in this tragic incident is extremely painful,” he said in a statement, extending condolences to the bereaved families.
Naidu said he had directed officials to ensure immediate medical attention for the injured and ordered district authorities and public representatives to personally oversee rescue and relief operations. “Every possible step must be taken to support the victims and their families,” he added.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the chief minister reiterated his grief, writing: “The stampede at the Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple in Srikakulam has left a deep scar on our hearts. It is extremely sad that devotees lost their lives in such an unfortunate incident. I have instructed authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the injured and to monitor the relief work on the ground.”
State minister and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh also mourned the tragedy, describing it as “deeply shocking.” “On this sacred day of Ekadashi, the loss of so many lives is unbearable. I have spoken with officials, district minister Atchannaidu, and local MLA Gauthu Sirisha to ensure immediate assistance and proper medical care for all those affected,” he said in his message on X.
As temple bells fell silent and the smell of incense mingled with grief, Kasibugga — once alive with devotion — stood in sombre reflection, mourning the loss of those who came to pray but never returned.
With IANS inputs
