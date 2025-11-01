Stampede at Andhra’s Venkateswara temple kills 10; CM Naidu mourns loss

At least 10 devotees lost their lives and several others were injured in a harrowing stampede at the revered Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, on Saturday, 1 November — when what began as a sea of devotion for the sacred Ekadashi celebrations descended into chaos and heartbreak.

The festive fervour quickly gave way to horror when the swelling crowd surged uncontrollably through the temple’s narrow pathways. Heart-rending visuals from the site showed bodies of devotees strewn across the temple courtyard, as local residents and rescue teams scrambled desperately to save the injured amid cries for help.

Chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, expressing deep anguish over the incident, called it “heartbreaking” and assured full support for relief efforts. “The stampede at the Venkateswara Temple in Kasibugga has deeply shocked me. The loss of innocent lives in this tragic incident is extremely painful,” he said in a statement, extending condolences to the bereaved families.