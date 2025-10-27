Vijay meets Karur stampede victims’ families, seeks forgiveness for tragedy

Actor-turned-politician Vijay on Monday, 27 October, met the families of those killed in the Karur stampede, a month after the tragic incident on 27 September that claimed 41 lives and left over 60 injured, expressing deep remorse and seeking their forgiveness.

The meeting, held behind closed doors at a resort in Mahabalipuram, was attended by 37 families brought in from Karur, about 400 kilometre away, according to sources from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The party had booked around 50 rooms at the venue and arranged lunch for the attendees.

According to party sources, Vijay met each bereaved family individually, offering condolences and emotional support. He reportedly assured them of financial assistance, as well as help for education, self-employment and housing.

During the meeting, the TVK chief turned emotional, telling the families that he felt personally responsible for the tragedy.

“He sought their forgiveness for bringing them to Mahabalipuram,” a source said, adding that Vijay explained he had been unable to visit Karur earlier as he did not receive official permission. “He assured them that he would visit Karur soon.”