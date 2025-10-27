Vijay meets Karur stampede victims’ families, seeks forgiveness for tragedy
Actor-politician assures financial aid and long-term support; promises to visit Karur soon
Actor-turned-politician Vijay on Monday, 27 October, met the families of those killed in the Karur stampede, a month after the tragic incident on 27 September that claimed 41 lives and left over 60 injured, expressing deep remorse and seeking their forgiveness.
The meeting, held behind closed doors at a resort in Mahabalipuram, was attended by 37 families brought in from Karur, about 400 kilometre away, according to sources from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
The party had booked around 50 rooms at the venue and arranged lunch for the attendees.
According to party sources, Vijay met each bereaved family individually, offering condolences and emotional support. He reportedly assured them of financial assistance, as well as help for education, self-employment and housing.
During the meeting, the TVK chief turned emotional, telling the families that he felt personally responsible for the tragedy.
“He sought their forgiveness for bringing them to Mahabalipuram,” a source said, adding that Vijay explained he had been unable to visit Karur earlier as he did not receive official permission. “He assured them that he would visit Karur soon.”
Vijay told the families that although no amount of support could compensate for the loss of their loved ones, he would ensure their welfare “as if they were his own family,” according to the source. The meeting, which lasted for over three hours, ended on a sombre note, with Vijay pledging continued assistance through the party’s welfare channels.
The TVK leadership had earlier instructed its cadres not to gather at the resort to ensure privacy for the grieving families and maintain the solemnity of the occasion.
The tragic stampede took place on 27 September during a TVK event in Karur, where Vijay was addressing a large crowd. The incident led to a suspension of his political outreach programme, which the party said he is now expected to resume soon.
The families were brought to Mahabalipuram in five buses and were to return to Karur later in the day, the source added.
