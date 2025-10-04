Karur stampede: How the mighty have fallen again

The heat and dust in Karur that Saturday was merciless, the kind that parched throats and blinded eyes. By noon on 27 September, the textile town in western Tamil Nadu had become a furnace. Mothers who came to Velusamypuram on the road to Erode to see their favourite screen idol Vijay shielded their infants with torn pallus, the scorching sun making the delay in his arrival unbearable.

TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) cadres, mostly men, fanned themselves with crumpled pamphlets and old newspapers. Children cried for water. Old men slumped and fainted. But still they waited. For Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, the film star they called Thalapathy, who’d promised to lead them in real life the way they had seen him on screen — protector, saviour, the man who always stood up to injustice.

Upon the procession’s arrival at Velusamypuram in the evening, the crowd surged forward, causing barricades to collapse and tin roofs to give way, leading to a stampede that crushed many before they could get out of harm’s way. A celebration had turned into a carnage in no time. Images of scattered slippers, uniforms caked in dust and ambulances stranded in traffic made national headlines.

For people in Karur, the tragedy was more than just an accident. It was, as many put it, the moment when cinema and reality fell apart.

For decades, film stars have had an outsized influence on the political imagination of Tamil Nadu. But Karur raised questions: can spectacle translate into governance? Can a screen hero face the unglamorous, unforgiving demands of public life? Can a political movement sustained by fandom survive real-life tests?