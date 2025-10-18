Avoid celebrations this Diwali in remembrance of Karur tragedy, TVK tells cadres

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK ) led by actor-politician Vijay, has urged all its members to observe this year’s Diwali in silence and mourning, following the deadly stampede at their Karur rally on 27 September.

The tragedy claimed 41 lives, including women, children, and young adults, with more than 60 others injured. The party president has requested cadres refrain from celebrating the Festival of Lights as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives.

The catastrophic stampede occurred when a large crowd surged toward Vijay’s delayed convoy, creating panic near the stage area.

Lack of adequate crowd control, poor planning, and violations of police orders contributed to the disaster. Rescue operations were hampered by the congested site, with some ambulances obstructed by supporters.