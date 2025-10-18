Avoid celebrations this Diwali in remembrance of Karur tragedy, TVK tells cadres
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam asks members to forgo Diwali celebrations in mourning for 41 killed and over 60 injured in a political rally
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK ) led by actor-politician Vijay, has urged all its members to observe this year’s Diwali in silence and mourning, following the deadly stampede at their Karur rally on 27 September.
The tragedy claimed 41 lives, including women, children, and young adults, with more than 60 others injured. The party president has requested cadres refrain from celebrating the Festival of Lights as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives.
The catastrophic stampede occurred when a large crowd surged toward Vijay’s delayed convoy, creating panic near the stage area.
Lack of adequate crowd control, poor planning, and violations of police orders contributed to the disaster. Rescue operations were hampered by the congested site, with some ambulances obstructed by supporters.
The state government formed a single-member commission to investigate the incident, while key TVK leaders face criminal charges related to culpable homicide and negligence.
In the wake of the tragedy, TVK suspended all public events and expressed deep sorrow on social media, asking supporters to honour victims with restraint during Diwali on 20 October.
The party has pledged to support affected families, including financial assistance.
The decision is being viewed as the party’s efforts to convey broader commitment to mourning and reflection, amidst ongoing legal proceedings and political debate over the causes and accountability for the deaths. As Tamil Nadu prepares to celebrate Diwali, TVK’s call for silence underscores the tragic loss and the need for cautious remembrance within the political community.
