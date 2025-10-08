TVK moves SC against Madras HC SIT probe into Karur stampede
The stampede took place at a TVK rally, which drew an estimated 27,000 people — nearly triple the expected turnout
TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam), the political party founded by actor Vijay, has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court’s decision to constitute a SIT (Special Investigation Team) to probe the Karur stampede which claimed 41 lives.
The plea was filed by TVK secretary Aadhav Arjuna. A bench led by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran has agreed to hear the petition on 10 October.
The matter will be taken up alongside another petition filed by BJP leader Uma Anandan, who has also challenged the high court’s refusal to order a CBI probe into the incident.
In its petition, TVK has argued that an impartial investigation cannot be expected if the probe is conducted solely by officers of the Tamil Nadu police. The party has demanded an independent investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court. It also alleged that the stampede may have been the result of a pre-planned conspiracy by certain miscreants. TVK further expressed concern over the critical remarks made by the high court against the party and Vijay.
The court had observed that the organisers had 'abandoned the place after the incident' and 'did not express any remorse'.
The stampede took place during a rally organised by TVK, which drew an estimated crowd of 27,000 people — nearly triple the expected turnout of 10,000. Authorities noted that the large crowd, combined with poor management and insufficient safety measures, contributed to the tragedy.
Police have also pointed to a significant delay in Vijay’s arrival at the venue— reportedly around seven hours late — as a contributing factor. The prolonged wait is believed to have added to the agitation and restlessness among the assembled supporters.
Previously, the Madras High Court had dismissed pleas seeking a CBI investigation into the tragedy, opting instead to form a state-led SIT. It also issued scathing observations on the conduct of the organisers and the actor-politician, suggesting that proper responsibility was not taken in the immediate aftermath.
