TVK moves SC against Madras HC SIT probe into Karur stampede

TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam), the political party founded by actor Vijay, has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court’s decision to constitute a SIT (Special Investigation Team) to probe the Karur stampede which claimed 41 lives.

The plea was filed by TVK secretary Aadhav Arjuna. A bench led by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran has agreed to hear the petition on 10 October.

The matter will be taken up alongside another petition filed by BJP leader Uma Anandan, who has also challenged the high court’s refusal to order a CBI probe into the incident.

In its petition, TVK has argued that an impartial investigation cannot be expected if the probe is conducted solely by officers of the Tamil Nadu police. The party has demanded an independent investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court. It also alleged that the stampede may have been the result of a pre-planned conspiracy by certain miscreants. TVK further expressed concern over the critical remarks made by the high court against the party and Vijay.