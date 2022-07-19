STL wins Rs 250 cr deal to build Indian telco's optical network for 5G

"Through our solution, we will provide a 5G-ready and high-capacity network which is expected to enable the service provider to provide faster delivery of new services with enhanced user experience in the east, south and north regions," he added.



The densely fiberised network is also expected to form the foundation for many next-gen services such as 5G, FTTH (fibre to the home), IoT, enterprise networks, and Industry 4.0.



STL intends to provide a pre-integrated suite of optical fibre cables comprising 'Armored', 'Duct' and 'Universal' cables complying with varied deployment scenarios and integration services with its unique end-to-end deployment methodology.



STL has a presence in India, Italy, the UK, the US, China and Brazil.