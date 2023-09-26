‘Stories unite us’: Jaipur Literature Festival to take place from Feb 1 to 5

The 17th edition of Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) 2024 will take place from February 1 to 5 at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur.

The upcoming edition of the festival celebrates how 'Stories Unite Us,' exploring the transformative power of literature. Teamwork Arts, the producer of the Festival informed that like earlier editions, this edition will celebrate linguistic diversity, featuring a broad spectrum of languages.

The programme will host sessions that focus on literary works in languages like Assamese, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Urdu, and many more.