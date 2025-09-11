Storm clouds gather: North Bengal braces for heavy rains
Weather will change drastically due to twin impact of a cyclonic circulation and active monsoon winds, a Met department official says
The regional meteorological centre in Kolkata’s Alipore has forecast a fresh spell of heavy rain across north Bengal from Friday, triggered by a cyclonic circulation coupled with the active monsoon axis.
A warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall has already been issued, even as chief minister Mamata Banerjee is in north Bengal to attend government review meetings.
According to officials, several districts of south Bengal are also likely to receive showers from Thursday evening, though sultry weather will persist in many parts, including Kolkata, where the maximum temperature on Wednesday touched 35°C — 2.5°C above normal.
In north Bengal, heavy rain is expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar within the next 24 hours, with very heavy rainfall likely in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar on Saturday. The wet spell will continue into Sunday and Monday, with scattered heavy rain across most districts.
“The weather will change drastically in north Bengal due to the twin impact of a cyclonic circulation and active monsoon winds,” a Met department official said.
Meanwhile, east and west Midnapore, North and South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Nadia, Murshidabad, and East Burdwan have been warned of rain with thundershowers on Friday and Saturday, accompanied by gusty winds.
The minimum temperature in Kolkata on Wednesday stood at 28.4°C, 2°C above normal, and the discomfort index is likely to rise as high humidity combines with intermittent showers.
With IANS inputs
