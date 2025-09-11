Storm clouds gather: North Bengal braces for heavy rains

The regional meteorological centre in Kolkata’s Alipore has forecast a fresh spell of heavy rain across north Bengal from Friday, triggered by a cyclonic circulation coupled with the active monsoon axis.

A warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall has already been issued, even as chief minister Mamata Banerjee is in north Bengal to attend government review meetings.

According to officials, several districts of south Bengal are also likely to receive showers from Thursday evening, though sultry weather will persist in many parts, including Kolkata, where the maximum temperature on Wednesday touched 35°C — 2.5°C above normal.