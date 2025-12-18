Stray dogs case: We will play video, ask you what is humanity, SC tells petitioner

A charged exchange unfolded in the Supreme Court on Thursday during proceedings in the long-running stray dogs case, as the bench responded sharply to objections over rules framed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), with one judge remarking that a video would be played at the next hearing to ask petitioners “what is humanity”.

The remark came as senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing in the matter, raised concerns over what he described as “inhuman” treatment of stray dogs under newly framed municipal rules. Sibal informed a bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that a three-judge special bench scheduled to hear the case on Thursday had been cancelled.

“It will now come up on 7 January,” Justice Nath said.

Sibal told the court that the MCD, in the interim, had framed rules that were “completely contrary” to the spirit of earlier directions. When the bench indicated that the issue would be examined on 7 January, Sibal warned that the authorities intended to implement the rules even before then.

“They will be implementing it in December itself. They will be removing the dogs. They don’t have shelters,” he said.

Justice Nath responded calmly: “It is alright, Mr Sibal. Let them do it, we will consider.”