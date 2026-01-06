'Not even for humans': SC surprised at level of support for stray dogs

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 6 January, expressed surprise at the sheer volume of interlocutory applications being filed in its suo motu case concerning stray dogs, observing that “so many applications normally don’t even come in cases of humans”.

The remark came during a hearing before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta when lawyers mentioned fresh applications related to the case.

Scheduled for a detailed hearing on Wednesday, 7 January, before a special three-judge bench also comprising Justice N.V. Anjaria, the case addresses the apparently alarming rise in dog bite incidents, particularly within institutional spaces such as schools, hospitals, and railway stations.

The proceedings arise from a suo motu case initiated by the Supreme Court on 28 July last year, following a media report on stray dog bites leading to rabies, especially among children, in the national capital. Since then, the court has issued a series of directions aimed at addressing public safety concerns while navigating the sensitive terrain of animal welfare.