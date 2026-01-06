'Not even for humans': SC surprised at level of support for stray dogs
Apex court notes unusual flood of pleas in stray dogs matter, underscores systemic failure in handling rising dog bite incidents
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 6 January, expressed surprise at the sheer volume of interlocutory applications being filed in its suo motu case concerning stray dogs, observing that “so many applications normally don’t even come in cases of humans”.
The remark came during a hearing before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta when lawyers mentioned fresh applications related to the case.
Scheduled for a detailed hearing on Wednesday, 7 January, before a special three-judge bench also comprising Justice N.V. Anjaria, the case addresses the apparently alarming rise in dog bite incidents, particularly within institutional spaces such as schools, hospitals, and railway stations.
The proceedings arise from a suo motu case initiated by the Supreme Court on 28 July last year, following a media report on stray dog bites leading to rabies, especially among children, in the national capital. Since then, the court has issued a series of directions aimed at addressing public safety concerns while navigating the sensitive terrain of animal welfare.
The court has also been monitoring the issue following a spate of dog bite incidents, particularly in institutional spaces. On 7 November last year, the court took note of what it described as an “alarming rise” in dog bite cases within educational institutions, hospitals and railway stations.
In earlier directions, the apex court ordered the immediate relocation of stray dogs from such institutional areas to designated shelters, after due sterilisation and vaccination. It also categorically stated that the dogs so picked up should not be released back at the same place.
This triggered a fresh wave of protests by animal rights activists who have called it "unscientific, inhumane", and logistically impossible. It also undermines the existing Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules that mandate returning sterilised dogs to their territories, they point out.
The court further directed authorities to remove cattle and other stray animals from state highways, national highways and expressways, underlining the risks posed to commuters and pedestrians alike.
Observing that repeated dog bite incidents in institutional zones pointed to more than isolated lapses, the court said such recurrence reflected not only administrative apathy but also a “systemic failure” to secure public premises from preventable hazards.
