Strife-torn Manipur now hit by African Swine Fever

Manipur's Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department has confirmed the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the state and has declared the Pig Farm of the Central Agriculture University (CAU) in Imphal West District as 'epicentre' of the contagious disease.

Officials on Sunday, 15 October said Deputy Commissioner of the Imphal West district and Director, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department has jointly issued orders prohibiting movement and transportation of pig from the place where they were kept within the restricted area.

No person shall take out any animal of the notified species from the restricted area, dead or alive, the order said and declared Imphal West district as a restricted area with immediate effect to prevent, control and eradicate the infectious disease.

In exercise of the power under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Disease in Animals Act, 2009, to control, containment and eradication of ASF in the infected zone covering 1 km radius of infected premises, any person who contravenes the provisions of the act or obstructs the competent officer performing duties under the act shall be guilty of an offence and punishable under the law, the official said.

The outbreak of ASF came to light after pig farmers bodies in Manipur reported deaths of pigs at various farms in the valley districts including Imphal West, Imphal East and Kakching.

Farmers reported pig deaths with symptoms like fever, loss of appetite, starvation, and death within a week.