Strike call by lawyers would be treated as criminal contempt: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that any lawyer or lawyers' association going on a strike or giving a call for a strike or abstaining from work on account of condolence due to the death of a lawyer or officer or employee of a court or their relatives would be treated as an ex-facie act of criminal contempt.

The court, however, clarified that lawyers or their associations may call any condolence meeting only after 3:30 pm.

A division bench of Justices Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Gautam Chowdhary directed all the district judges across Uttar Pradesh to report any act of strike by lawyers in their respective courts to the registrar general of the high court, along with the names of the office-bearers of the respective bar association that gave the strike call, so that criminal contempt proceedings are instituted against them.

The court further said these directions should be circulated to all district courts and displayed on the notice boards of all courts throughout the state to ensure strict compliance.

The court issued these directions while dealing with a suo-motu criminal contempt matter, wherein cognisance was taken on a report received from the district judge of Prayagraj, indicating that between July 2023 and April 2024, lawyers in the district court abstained from work or resorted to strike for 127 days out of a total of 218 days.