Stubble burning incidents on the rise in Punjab, 2,544 fires on Nov 15

The numbers of incidents of stubble burning have continued to rise in Punjab with the state having recorded 2,544 fires on Wednesday, 15 November. It was 1,776 incidents on Tuesday (14 November) and 1,271 on Thursday (16 November). This is despite the Supreme Court ordering the neighbouring states to ensure no stubble burning happens.

This is more than double the figures from early November— 639 instances on 9 November, 6 on 10 November, 104 on 11 November and 987 on 12 November.

Of the farm fires reported on Thursday, Moga recorded maximum such cases at 237, followed by 170 in Bathinda, 145 in Barnala, 129 in Sangrur, 113 in Faridkot and 110 in Ludhiana, according to the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre data.