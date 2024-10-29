Students ‘don’t have right to deface Delhi University walls’: HC

In a bid to restore decorum on the campus, the Delhi High Court on Monday, 28 October, directed candidates from the recent Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections to file affidavits pledging not to deface public property.

The court also ordered the candidates to join campus cleanup efforts, responding to reports of widespread defacement during election campaigns.

The bench, comprising chief justice Manmohan and justice Tushar Rao Gedela, stressed accountability, directing candidates to submit affidavits with photographic evidence of their cleanup work on DU’s North and South campuses.

"This affidavit must include photographs of the removed posters, banners, graffiti, and any other defacement caused during campaigning," the court stated, adding that candidates must commit to respecting public property going forward.

The high court's intervention followed disturbing videos showing campaign vehicles blocking roads and even a "drag racing" incident on campus, which raised serious concerns about student conduct.

The court had previously halted vote counting due to these disruptions, underscoring the need for strict adherence to Lyngdoh Committee guidelines on election conduct and expenditure.