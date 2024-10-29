Students ‘don’t have right to deface Delhi University walls’: HC
Court asks DUSU candidates to apologise and directs them to clean up the campaign mess
In a bid to restore decorum on the campus, the Delhi High Court on Monday, 28 October, directed candidates from the recent Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections to file affidavits pledging not to deface public property.
The court also ordered the candidates to join campus cleanup efforts, responding to reports of widespread defacement during election campaigns.
The bench, comprising chief justice Manmohan and justice Tushar Rao Gedela, stressed accountability, directing candidates to submit affidavits with photographic evidence of their cleanup work on DU’s North and South campuses.
"This affidavit must include photographs of the removed posters, banners, graffiti, and any other defacement caused during campaigning," the court stated, adding that candidates must commit to respecting public property going forward.
The high court's intervention followed disturbing videos showing campaign vehicles blocking roads and even a "drag racing" incident on campus, which raised serious concerns about student conduct.
The court had previously halted vote counting due to these disruptions, underscoring the need for strict adherence to Lyngdoh Committee guidelines on election conduct and expenditure.
Meanwhile, Delhi University’s vice-chancellor has been actively monitoring cleanup efforts, visiting 30 colleges across campus.
Chief justice Manmohan remarked that while the court considered FIRs, it instead decided to give the students an opportunity to demonstrate remorse by actively participating in campus restoration.
“As students, you should be setting a positive example. Public property is not yours to deface,” he stated, urging the candidates to act responsibly.
Sixteen students, including DUSU candidates for the 2024-25 elections held on 27 September, appeared in court on Monday, with only one candidate absent. Addressing them directly, the court remarked, “Imagine someone spray-painted slogans on your home. You do not have the right to deface university property or any public space.”
The court also noted that several candidates were enrolled in the Buddhist Studies program, raising concerns that students might be joining the course specifically to qualify for elections.