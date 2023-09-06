Students of TN govt school refuse free breakfast cooked by Dalit

The free breakfast scheme launched by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin amid much fanfare hit a roadblock in Karur with parents disallowing their children to have breakfast prepared by a Dalit woman.

The latest incident was reported from a panchayat union primary school in Velanchattiyur in Karur district. The parents of half of the students objected to their children consuming breakfast cooked by a Dalit cook-Sumathi.

On hearing the news, Karur district collector Prabhu Shankar visited the school and had breakfast. He then summoned the parents who prevented their children from consuming the food cooked by Sumathi and warned them of strict action, including registering a case under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities ) Act.