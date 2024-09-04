Studied silence on harm being done by China to nation’s economic prosperity: Congress

Asserting that uncontrolled imports from China are "wreaking havoc" domestically, the Congress on Wednesday, 4 September accused the government of maintaining a "studied silence" and "inaction" on the harm being done by China to the nation's territorial integrity and economic prosperity.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Indian government's response to uncontrolled Chinese imports and dumping has been "scatter-brained".

His remarks came over think tank GTRI's report which said that imports of goods like umbrellas, musical items from China is hurting Indian MSMEs.

"Every day brings new information on the growing reliance of the so-called aatmanirbhar Indian economy on Chinese imports. Today we learnt that nearly 96% of our country’s umbrellas and over 50% of musical instruments and toys sold in India are of Chinese origin," Ramesh said in a post on X.