Kharge cites security challenges related to China, Pak; asks govt to take Parl into confidence

Citing security challenges related to China and Pakistan, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged the Centre on Tuesday, 30 July to take Parliament into confidence and alleged that in its "false bravado and hollow propaganda", it has forgotten that it also has the responsibility to protect India's strategic interests.

Kharge said new developments at India's two-front security paradigm have yet again exposed the Narendra Modi government's rank apathy.

"Is it not true that China has built and operationalised a bridge connecting the north and south banks of Pangong Lake, which allows it to have a strategic dominance in the sector, close to our LAC?" the Congress chief asked in a post on X.

"Is it not a fact that China has started constructing a new village along the LAC in the Demchok sector, which along with Depsang, is a point of standoff, post-Galwan?" he asked.