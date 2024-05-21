Is BJP unwilling to face China owing to close links to Communist Party, asks Congress

In a statement released to media on Monday, Congress leader Pawan Khera, chairman of the party's media & publicity (communications department), has raised a series of questions on the Union government's policy toward China.

"Ever since June 2020, when the outgoing Prime Minister gave China a clean chit for its actions in Ladakh, the people of India have been asking why the BJP is so unwilling to stand up to China. Are the close links between the BJP and the Communist Party of China behind this?" the statement reads.

In March, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk had announced that the agitation to demand statehood for Ladakh would intensify and a 'border march' be held on 7 April in the eastern part of the Union territory to highlight ground realities, including alleged encroachments by China.

The march was eventually called off as the Union government mobilised a massive force that turned Ladakh into a "war zone", according to Wangchuk. "Why is the government so nervous? What does the government want to hide? The Modi government is only concerned about corporates and votes, not about the people and security of Ladakh," he was also quoted as saying.

In somewhat similar vein, Khera's statement points out that there have been at least 12 meetings between BJP politicians and Communist Party of China officials since 2008, most of them in China. "What happened at each of these meetings? Why have these two parties met so frequently?" he asks.