Jairam Ramesh submits privilege motion notices against Narendra Modi

As Parliament adjourned sine die, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday pointed out that he has submitted four notices for moving privilege motion against the BJP leaders, including two against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said "let's see what happens".

"Today 82 years ago, Mahatma Gandhi had given the 'Karo ya Maro' call to the nation," he recalled.

"In this session of the Rajya Sabha, I gave 4 notices on question of privilege against -- The (non-biological) PM for his mischievous remarks in the Lok Sabha against the former vice-president Dr Hamid Ansari. The (non-biological) PM for posting on X the expunged remarks of his colleague Anurag Thakur in the Lok Sabha," Ramesh said in a post on X.