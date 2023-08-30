Suggestions from 1 crore people will be taken for Rajasthan's 'Mission-2030': CM Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that suggestions from more than one crore people will be taken for Rajasthan's 'Mission-2030', a campaign to develop the state into the most developed in the country. A meeting of the state council of ministers was held under the chairmanship of Gehlot at the Chief Minister's residence on Tuesday. 'Mission-2030' and smooth power supply were discussed at the meeting.

According to a spokesperson, the chief minister instructed the council of ministers at the meeting to prepare the 'Vision-2030' document for their respective departments by September. Gehlot said that ministers should discuss with stakeholders and experts related to their departments and take their suggestions for the 'Vision-2030' document. He also said that suggestions of more than one crore people will be taken for the Mission-2030 campaign.