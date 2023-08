Ashok Gehlot appears before Delhi court in defamation case filed by Union Minister Shekhawat

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday appeared before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi in a criminal defamation case filed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

He appeared before the court through video conferencing from Udaipur.

The court has fixed the next hearing of the cases on August 28. Gehlot had appeared in the court on August 7 also through video conferencing.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had claimed defamation by CM Gehlot after he called him and his family accused in the Sanjivani scam.

The Rouse Avenue Court had then issued summons against CM Ashok Gehlot on July 6. Gehlot had filed a revision in the sessions court against this, but he did not get relief from there. In the Revision Court, CM Gehlot was allowed to appear through video conferencing.

During the hearing in the Revision Court on August 1, it was said on behalf of CM Ashok Gehlot that he also has the Home Department, and being the Home Minister, SOG reports to him. The information that SOG gave them regarding the case, CM Ashok Gehlot shared it with the media. The name of Gajendra Singh's family is also there in the complaint received by SOG, it was mentioned.