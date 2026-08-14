Sukhbir Badal discharged after surgery, links attack to disturbing peace in Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday alleged that the attack on him at a gurdwara in Maharashtra’s Nanded was part of a “mission” to disturb peace in Punjab.

Badal made the allegation after being discharged from hospital following surgery on his right hand, which was injured in Thursday’s attack.

The SAD chief said attempts were being made to seize control of the situation in Punjab and disrupt its peace, something he would not allow as president of the party.

Referring to an earlier attempt on his life at the Golden Temple in Amritsar in 2024, Badal said he had been targeted twice at Sikhism’s holiest sites—first at the Golden Temple and then at Takht Hazur Sahib.

In the 2024 incident, a man attempted to shoot Badal while he was performing religious penance at the entrance of the Golden Temple.

Badal said he was not afraid and attributed his survival in Nanded to the blessings of Guru Gobind Singh. He maintained that the Akali Dal was prepared to make any sacrifice to preserve communal harmony and brotherhood in Punjab.