Sulabh founder Bindeshwar Pathak passes away following cardiac arrest

Sulabh founder Bindeshwar Pathak, who was known as the pioneer in building public toilets in the country, passed away following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was 80

According to a source in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, Pathak was brought to the hospital at 1.15 p.m. and was declared dead at 1.30 p.m.

According to people close to the family, Pathak attended a flag hoisting programme on Tuesday morning. He then came back to his office and complained of uneasiness after which he was rushed to AIIMS.