Sun Pharma, Cipla recall medicines in US over manufacturing issues

Indian drugmakers Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Cipla have recalled several products from the US market following manufacturing-related concerns, according to the latest Enforcement Report issued by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The regulator said Sun Pharmaceutical Industries’ US arm has initiated a recall of more than 26,000 bottles of a generic medication used to treat dandruff and inflammatory skin conditions. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc, based in Princeton, New Jersey, is recalling 24,624 bottles of Fluocinolone Acetonide Topical Solution after the product failed to meet impurity and degradation standards.

The nationwide recall was initiated on 30 December 2025, and has been classified as Class III. The USFDA noted that a Class III recall applies to products that are unlikely to cause adverse health effects.