Sunehri Bagh mosque imam moves Delhi HC against proposed demolition

The imam of Sunehri Bagh Mosque on Saturday moved Delhi High Court against the proposed demolition of the structure owing to alleged traffic congestion in the area.

Petitioner Abdul Aziz challenged a 24 December public notice issued by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) seeking objections and suggestions from the general public by 1 January regarding the demolition of the mosque.

A vacation bench of Justice Manoj Jain listed the petition for hearing on 8 January following an assurance from the NDMC's counsel that nothing would happen in the meantime as a final call on the action has to be taken by the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC).

"Your lordship may simply adjourn this. Nothing is going to happen. The decision has to be taken by the HCC, not by us. We just have to call for suggestions," the NDMC's counsel said. "I can't even touch a brick without HCC permission."

The counsel for the petitioner said he was not pressing for an interim order at this stage and argued that the law does not give power to the NDMC to remove a heritage structure.