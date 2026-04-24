Supreme Court allows 15-year-old to terminate seven-month pregnancy

The Supreme Court of India on Friday permitted a 15-year-old girl to medically terminate her pregnancy of over seven months, emphasising that no woman — particularly a minor — can be compelled to carry an unwanted pregnancy against her will.

A bench of justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan held that a woman’s reproductive choice must take precedence, noting that forcing continuation of such a pregnancy could have serious and lasting effects on the minor’s mental health, education, social standing and overall development.

The court stressed that reproductive autonomy is a core component of personal liberty and privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution. It observed that compelling a woman to continue an unwanted pregnancy would amount to a violation of her fundamental rights.

“No court ought to compel any woman, and more so a minor, to carry a pregnancy to full term against her express will,” the bench said, adding that such compulsion could result in severe emotional, mental and physical trauma.