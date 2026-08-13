SC asks Centre to examine proposals for regulating high-risk AI systems

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the central government and other authorities to consider proposals for introducing binding standards governing the ethical and transparent use of artificial intelligence in surveillance and content moderation.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Narendra Kumar Goswami.

Goswami sought directions requiring the Centre to disclose all existing and proposed high-risk AI systems used by government ministries and agencies for welfare distribution, policing, surveillance and content regulation.

The bench observed that the petition raised highly technical questions that fell primarily within the policy domain and required the formulation of appropriate rules or regulations.

“We are not the experts. It is a highly technical issue and it is in policy domain,” the bench said, asking Goswami to submit his writ petition to the authorities as a formal representation.

The court noted that the petitioner had already submitted a representation to the government in February. It disposed of the petition without commenting on its merits and directed the authorities to examine his suggestions and consider appropriate measures.