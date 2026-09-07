Supreme Court awaits Centre’s stand on marital rape petitions

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would wait for the Union government to clarify its position on a batch of petitions concerning the criminalisation of marital rape before assigning a suitable date for a detailed hearing.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising mentioned one of the petitions before a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and requested that the cases be listed for hearing on a fixed date in November.

Appearing for the wife in a case concerning the prosecution of a husband for alleged marital rape, Jaising said the Centre had filed only a preliminary objection and was yet to submit a substantive response. She added that the parties had not exchanged their petitions and were consequently unaware of the similarities and differences among the cases.

The Bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, noted that the matters were already scheduled to come up on Wednesday. It said the Centre’s position would be considered before an appropriate hearing date was fixed.

Senior advocate Karuna Nundy, representing another petitioner, also sought a definite date so that the parties could complete their pleadings.

The petitions raise questions about the constitutional validity and interpretation of provisions that exempt husbands from prosecution for raping their adult wives.

Exception 2 to Section 375 of the now-repealed Indian Penal Code provided that sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his wife did not constitute rape if she was not a minor.

The exemption has been retained under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Exception 2 to Section 63, which defines rape, states that sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his wife do not amount to rape if she is at least 18 years old.