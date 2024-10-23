Marital rape hearing deferred, CJI cites time constraints before retirement

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud deferred the hearing on marital rape petitions on Wednesday, stating he would not be able to conclude the proceedings or issue a verdict before his retirement on 10 November.

He emphasised the need to allow all lawyers sufficient time for their submissions. The Supreme Court has scheduled further hearings on the pleas challenging the immunity granted to husbands under certain penal provisions for four weeks’ time, to be addressed by a different bench.

The three-judge bench, which includes Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, began hearing the case on 17 October. Today, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing one of the petitioners, requested at least a day to complete his arguments. The bench determined that the case would be listed again in four weeks.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, along with Senior Advocates Rakesh Dwivedi (representing the State of Maharashtra) and Indira Jaising (for a respondent wife), also indicated they would need a day each for their submissions. Several intervenors, including men’s rights groups, sought time to present their views to the court.

CJI Chandrachud expressed concern that if the arguments could not be wrapped up this week, it would be challenging to reach a decision before his retirement, particularly with the court closing for Diwali holidays next week with 25 October being the last working day before the court reopens on 4 November. The Chief Justice’s final working day is 8 November.