SC resumes hearing on criminalising marital rape, next hearing on 22 Oct

The Supreme Court began hearing arguments on Thursday, 17 October, regarding the constitutional validity of exception 2 to section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (or section 63 of the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), which broadly defines 'rape' as sexual intercourse with a woman against her will or consent, or if consent has been obtained through misrepresentation or other illegal means, or if the woman is of unsound mind or under 18 years of age.

The key issue under both codes is exception 2, which grants legal immunity to husbands, stating that "sexual intercourse or acts by a man with his wife, provided she is over 18 years of age, do not amount to rape".

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is hearing a batch of petitions seeking to criminalise marital rape. The court will next hear the case on 22 October, with senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan set to appear.

In its most recent affidavit, the Union government opposed the criminalisation of marital rape, arguing that alternative legal remedies already exist to protect married women from sexual violence and that extending the offence of rape to the institution of marriage could be "excessively harsh" and disproportionate.

It further contended that criminalising marital rape would affect the sanctity of marriage and asserted that sexual violence within marriage should not be equated with such offences committed by others.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing Maharashtra, urged the Supreme Court to consider referring the case to a Constitution bench, given the national significance of the matter. CJI Chandrachud indicated that such a referral would be considered at a later stage.