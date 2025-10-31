SC bars police from summoning lawyers without SP approval, quashes ED summons

In a landmark judgment reinforcing the sanctity of lawyer–client privilege, the Supreme Court on Friday barred investigating officers from directly summoning lawyers in criminal probes without prior approval from a superior officer of at least the rank of superintendent of police (SP). The court also set aside summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against a lawyer, calling them “illegal and coercive”.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran delivered the ruling while deciding a suo motu case titled 'In Re: Summoning Advocates who give legal opinion or represent parties during investigation of cases and related issues'.

The 78-page judgment laid down a framework to curb arbitrary questioning of lawyers by investigative agencies and to ensure that professional communications between advocates and their clients remain protected under law.

“The investigating agency, prosecuting agency or police cannot directly summon a lawyer appearing in a case to elicit details of that case, unless the investigating officer (IO) has specific knowledge of something that falls within the statutory exceptions,” the court said.

Justice Chandran, who authored the judgment, clarified that in such cases the reason for invoking the exception must be explicitly stated in the summons and the lawyer concerned would have the right to challenge it under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The Bench directed that “any such summons issued against a lawyer by an IO has to be with the approval and satisfaction of a superior officer not below the rank of Superintendent of Police, which satisfaction must be recorded in writing and must specify the facts leading to the exception under Section 132 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) for which the summons is issued.”