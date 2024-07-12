SC collegium recommends appointment of chief justices in eight high courts

"On the transfer of Mr Justice M S Ramachandra Rao, chief justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh as chief justice of the High Court of Jharkhand, consequent upon the retirement of Dr justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi on 19 July 2024, there would be a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of that high court," it said.

"Mr justice Rajiv Shakdher was appointed as a judge of the high court on 11 April 2008 and ranks at Sl No 4 in the All India Seniority list of high court judges. He is one of the senior-most Judges in the country," the resolution said.

"The collegium, therefore, recommends that Mr justice Rajiv Shakdher be appointed as chief justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh in the vacancy caused by the transfer of Mr justice M S Ramachandra Rao to the High Court of Jharkhand, consequent upon the retirement of Dr justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi," it said.

By a separate resolution, the collegium has recommended the appointment of justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court as a judge of the Supreme Court.

"On his appointment, there would be a vacancy in the office of chief justice of the High Court for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Mr justice Suresh Kumar Kait is a senior judge of the High Court of Delhi, who was appointed on 5 September 2008. He belongs to the Scheduled Caste category," the collegium said.

"Mr justice Suresh Kumar Kait ranks at Sl No 5 in the All India Seniority list of high court judges, including chief justices. He is due to retire on 23 May 2025. The judges of the High Court of Delhi who are senior to Mr justice Suresh Kumar Kait are due to retire in the near future," it said.

Bearing in mind the position of Mr justice Kait in the All India Seniority list, the collegium is of the view that he should be recommended for appointment as the chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, the collegium said.

The collegium recommended the name of justice G S Sandhawalia as the chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, noting that he is the senior-most puisne judge of the high court.

The name of justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar has been recommended as the chief justice of the Kerala High Court and justice Tashi Rabstan as the chief justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

"Justice Tashi Rabstan is the senior-most puisne Judge of the High Court for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. He was appointed as a judge on 8 March 2013 and is due to retire on 9 April 2025. He hails from Ladakh. Mr justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, who is presently serving as the chief justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, was appointed as a Judge of the High Court for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," the collegium said.