Supreme Court declines plea to make voting compulsory

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday refused to entertain a public interest litigation seeking to make voting compulsory, observing that such matters fall squarely within the domain of policy and are beyond the scope of judicial direction.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi, advised the petitioner to raise the issue with relevant stakeholders instead.

The plea, filed by Ajay Goel, sought directions to make voting mandatory and to introduce penalties for those who deliberately abstain. It also proposed restricting access to certain government benefits for non-voters.

During the hearing, the CJI emphasised that democracy functions on awareness and voluntary participation rather than compulsion.