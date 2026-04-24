SC declines pleas by Bengal election staff, directs them to tribunal

The Supreme Court of India on Friday refused to entertain petitions filed by several individuals from West Bengal challenging the deletion of their names from the electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision exercise.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi directed the petitioners to approach the designated appellate tribunals set up to examine such grievances.

The pleas included petitions by more than 70 individuals, among them 65 people who claimed they were assigned election duty but had their names removed from the voter list. Their counsel argued that the deletions were arbitrary, particularly as the petitioners’ Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers were cited in official duty orders but were later struck off the rolls.

It was also contended that no show-cause notices had been issued prior to the removal of their names and that their appeals against the deletions were already pending before the tribunals.