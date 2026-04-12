Over 3.6 crore eligible to cast votes in first phase of Bengal polls: EC

In north Bengal, Cooch Behar has 22.63 lakh electors, Jalpaiguri 17.19 lakh, Alipurduar 11.64 lakh and Darjeeling 11.10 lakh. Uttar Dinajpur has 19.68 lakh voters, Dakshin Dinajpur 11.59 lakh, and Malda 27.91 lakh.

Among western districts, Bankura accounts for 29.19 lakh electors, Purulia 22.52 lakh and Jhargram 9.10 lakh. Paschim Bardhaman has 19.65 lakh voters, while Birbhum has 26.91 lakh.

Polling will be held in two phases —152 seats on 23 April and 142 seats on 29 April — with counting scheduled for 4 May.

An EC official said the rolls have been updated after revision and verification to ensure accuracy and inclusiveness, adding that arrangements are in place to enable smooth voter participation.

With PTI inputs