Tripura State Rifles to be deployed in West Bengal for election duties

The Tripura State Rifles (TSR) is set to be deployed in poll-bound West Bengal after completing election duties in Assam, officials said on Saturday.

According to a senior police official, ten TSR companies comprising 778 personnel were deployed in Assam following a request from the Ministry of Home Affairs (India). After the conclusion of polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly on 9 April, the TSR companies moved towards West Bengal on Friday night and are expected to reach the state on Saturday.

The forces will be deployed across multiple districts in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections, which will be held in two phases on 23 and 29 April. The counting of votes is scheduled for 4 May.

Officials said two ad-hoc battalions of the TSR, each consisting of five companies, were initially sent to Assam and will now be stationed in West Bengal as part of the Central forces. The battalions are being led by senior commandants Amarjit Debbarma and Alok Bhattacharjee.