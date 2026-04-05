West Bengal: Video shows alleged BJP-linked poll official, TMC complains

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused an Election Commission official of compromising neutrality in the high-stakes Panihati Assembly bypoll, alleging that the officer was seen on video preparing BJP campaign material. The party submitted a formal complaint to the Election Commission on Saturday, seeking immediate intervention and disciplinary action.

According to the complaint, Atanu Chakraborty, sector officer for the Panihati constituency, was allegedly caught on camera handling BJP flags and campaign material on 3 April. The video, which has circulated widely on social media, has intensified political tensions in a constituency already drawing statewide attention, owing to the personal circumstances of the candidates.

The BJP has fielded the mother of the young doctor murdered at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital last year, a case that triggered widespread protests and debate on women’s safety. She is contesting against Tirthankar Ghosh, son of late TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh. The fray also includes CPI(M) candidate Kalatan Dasgupta and Congress candidate Subhashis Bhattacharya, though the principal contest is seen as being between TMC and BJP.

In its submission, TMC alleged that the video shows Chakraborty “unfolding BJP party flags and getting them ready for campaign”, arguing that such conduct would amount to a serious violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the neutrality expected of election officials.