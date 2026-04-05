West Bengal: Video shows alleged BJP-linked poll official, TMC complains
Complaint to EC cites video showing sector officer handling BJP material in high-stakes bypoll contest
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused an Election Commission official of compromising neutrality in the high-stakes Panihati Assembly bypoll, alleging that the officer was seen on video preparing BJP campaign material. The party submitted a formal complaint to the Election Commission on Saturday, seeking immediate intervention and disciplinary action.
According to the complaint, Atanu Chakraborty, sector officer for the Panihati constituency, was allegedly caught on camera handling BJP flags and campaign material on 3 April. The video, which has circulated widely on social media, has intensified political tensions in a constituency already drawing statewide attention, owing to the personal circumstances of the candidates.
The BJP has fielded the mother of the young doctor murdered at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital last year, a case that triggered widespread protests and debate on women’s safety. She is contesting against Tirthankar Ghosh, son of late TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh. The fray also includes CPI(M) candidate Kalatan Dasgupta and Congress candidate Subhashis Bhattacharya, though the principal contest is seen as being between TMC and BJP.
In its submission, TMC alleged that the video shows Chakraborty “unfolding BJP party flags and getting them ready for campaign”, arguing that such conduct would amount to a serious violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the neutrality expected of election officials.
Sector officers play a key role in election management, including identifying sensitive booths, assessing vulnerability of voters, and coordinating security arrangements. TMC has argued that any perceived association with a political party could undermine public confidence in the fairness of the electoral process.
“Engaging in such activities while discharging duties under the aegis of the Election Commission is not only irresponsible but also casts serious doubt upon the impartiality of the electoral process,” the party stated in its complaint, urging the Commission to take “necessary administrative measures” to ensure transparency.
TMC leaders also raised the issue publicly, questioning whether voters could retain confidence in the process if officials tasked with ensuring neutrality were seen to be associated with political campaigning. BJP leaders dismissed the allegation, describing it as an attempt to deflect attention from governance issues, and said they had full faith in the Election Commission’s processes.
The video shows several individuals handling BJP flags at what appears to be a campaign preparation site. TMC has claimed that the individual in the footage is identifiable as Chakraborty. As of Saturday evening, the Election Commission had not issued a public statement on the complaint, though sources indicated the matter was under review.
The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of election administration in West Bengal. TMC has also objected to the appointment of Surajit Roy as returning officer for Bhawanipore, alleging proximity to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and seeking his replacement with an officer seen as independent. No decision has yet been announced by the Commission on that complaint.
With polling approaching, the controversy adds another layer of tension to an already closely contested bypoll, with both major parties closely watching the Election Commission’s response.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines