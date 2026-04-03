Bengal: TMC plans protest after clashes as Malda arrest sharpens poll tensions

Political tensions intensified across West Bengal on Friday as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced a protest meeting at Kalighat in Kolkata following clashes in Bhabanipur, while the arrest of an AIMIM worker in connection with unrest in Malda added a fresh flashpoint to an already heated election atmosphere.

The TMC is set to hold a protest meeting at 6.00 pm on Saturday, 4 April at Kalighat crossing, a key junction of Kalighat Road, Harish Chatterjee Street and Hazra Road, close to chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence. Party leaders said the gathering was called to counter what they described as a “malicious attempt to create disorder” in Bhabanipur during Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s nomination filing.

The programme, called by Trinamool Congress block no. 73, is expected to be attended by TMC state president Subrata Bakshi, Rashbehari MLA Debashis Kumar, mayor-in-council members Sandip Ranjan Bakshi and Baishwanor Chatterjee, along with other leaders. The invitation, issued by corporator Kajari Banerjee and Jai Hind Bahini president Kartik Banerjee, has urged party workers and local residents to join in large numbers.

Tensions escalated on Thursday when Adhikari filed his nomination papers as the BJP candidate from Bhabanipur, a constituency closely associated with Mamata Banerjee. Amit Shah joined the roadshow, turning the event into a major political show of strength for the BJP. Shah said, “I told Suvendu to defeat Mamata in her house,” underlining the party’s attempt to challenge the chief minister on her home turf.

The roadshow, however, witnessed confrontations as supporters of rival parties exchanged slogans near Banerjee’s residence. Scuffles broke out, prompting police intervention. FIRs were later registered and the Election Commission sought reports from officials on the ground.

TMC leaders accused the BJP of deliberately provoking unrest in a sensitive neighbourhood. Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said Bhabanipur would not be allowed to become a stage for “showmanship and disorder”, adding that local residents had been left anxious by the developments.