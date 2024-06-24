SC dismisses Haryana's plea against quashing of extra marks policy in CET

The Supreme Court on Monday, 24 June, upheld the Punjab & Haryana High Court's decision to strike down the award of 5 per cent additional marks in the Common Eligibility Test (CET) under the garb of socio-economic criteria.

Terming the Haryana government's policy a "populist measure", a vacation bench, headed by justice Abhay S. Oka, refused to entertain a batch of special leave petitions filed by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and state government assailing the validity of the high court's 31 May judgement.

Dismissing the pleas, the bench, also comprising justice Rajesh Bindal, said that it found absolutely no error in the impugned judgment of the high court.

As the hearing commenced, the apex court expressed disinclination to entertain the case and said, "Meritorious candidate after his performance gets 60 marks, somebody else has also got 60 marks but only because (of) five grace marks he goes up. They are all populist measures. How do you defend such an action that somebody is getting five marks extra?"

Justifying the policy, attorney general R Venkataramani said the Haryana government introduced the grace marks policy to give opportunities to those who were deprived of the security of public employment.