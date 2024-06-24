NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI team to visit Patna today

A CBI team is expected to visit Patna on Monday, 24 June and may take those arrested in the NEET-UG paper leak case to Delhi for questioning, officials said.

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has arrested 18 people in connection with the case so far, they said.

CBI officers are likely to collect evidence related to the case from the EOU, which had been investigating the matter until the Centre ordered a probe by the federal agency, they added.

The CBI had on Sunday, 23 June filed an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in medical entrance exam NEET-UG, which was held on 5 May, on a reference from the Education Ministry, amid countrywide protests and litigations by students for a probe into the allegations of paper leak.

"The CBI team is expected to visit the EOU office around 11.30 am and collect all evidence, including the pieces of the burnt question paper that was recovered from a house in Patna, mobile phones of those arrested, SIM cards, laptops, post-dated cheques and reference questions papers provided by the National Testing Agency (NTA)," an EOU officer said.