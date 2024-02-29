Supreme Court dismisses Vedanta plea on copper plant closure in Thoothukudi

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a Vedanta group plea against the closure of its copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi. The plant has been closed since May 2018 after 13 people were killed as police opened fire to quell a protest over alleged pollution caused by it.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said the health and welfare of residents of the area is a matter of "utmost concern" and the state government is responsible for preserving and protecting their concerns.

A bench of CJI Chandrachud and justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra had said keeping the plant shut would not serve any purpose but at the same time, the court has to be mindful of public health and welfare.