SC extends stay on revised Aravalli Hills definition, orders ban on illegal mining

The Supreme Court on Wednesday chose caution over haste in the long-running legal battle over the Aravalli Hills, extending the stay on its earlier verdict and ordering the maintenance of status quo until further directions.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made it clear that its interim order — which had put on hold a previous judgment prescribing a revised definition of the ecologically sensitive Aravalli range — would continue to operate. The Bench also comprised justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi.

Reiterating its intent to take a science-driven and expert-led approach, the apex court renewed its proposal to constitute a specialised expert committee to assist it in examining the complex environmental, geological and legal dimensions of the case. The proposed panel, the court said, would bring together eminent environmentalists, scientists and mining experts, and would function under the direct control and supervision of the Supreme Court.