SC extends stay on revised Aravalli Hills definition, orders ban on illegal mining
CJI Surya Kant-led Bench said its interim order staying the revised definition of the Aravalli range will continue
The Supreme Court on Wednesday chose caution over haste in the long-running legal battle over the Aravalli Hills, extending the stay on its earlier verdict and ordering the maintenance of status quo until further directions.
A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made it clear that its interim order — which had put on hold a previous judgment prescribing a revised definition of the ecologically sensitive Aravalli range — would continue to operate. The Bench also comprised justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi.
Reiterating its intent to take a science-driven and expert-led approach, the apex court renewed its proposal to constitute a specialised expert committee to assist it in examining the complex environmental, geological and legal dimensions of the case. The proposed panel, the court said, would bring together eminent environmentalists, scientists and mining experts, and would function under the direct control and supervision of the Supreme Court.
The CJI-led Bench invited all parties to suggest suitable names of domain specialists for consideration. “We have requested the learned Solicitor General as well as the amicus curiae to suggest the names of eminent environmentalists and scientists with special expertise, so that a body can be constituted to look into and examine all aspects,” the court observed.
At the same time, the Bench took note of concerns that illegal mining continues at scattered locations across the Aravalli region. In a firm directive, it asked the Rajasthan government to ensure that no unlawful extraction takes place, stressing that the law must take its own course against those found violating environmental and mining regulations.
Appearing for the state, additional solicitor general K.M. Nataraj assured the court that the Rajasthan government would immediately take steps to prevent any illegal mining activities in the region.
The Supreme Court also directed all parties to place on record a comprehensive note detailing the legal questions involved in the matter, signalling that a thorough and structured examination lies ahead. The case has been listed for further hearing after four weeks, as the court continues to weigh environmental protection against competing legal and administrative considerations surrounding the ancient Aravalli range.
With IANS inputs
