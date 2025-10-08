SC gives Jharkhand a week to declare Saranda forests wildlife sanctuary

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Jharkhand government to decide within a week whether to officially declare the ecologically valuable Saranda forest area a wildlife sanctuary, signalling it does not intend to jail any officials over delays.

The issue involves a longstanding proposal to designate the Saranda and Sasangdaburu forests in West Singhbhum district as a wildlife sanctuary and a conservation reserve, respectively. The state government’s affidavit stated plans to notify 57,519.41 hectares, which exceeds the original sanctuary proposal of 31,468.25 hectares.

On 17 September, a bench led by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai criticised the Jharkhand government for “totally unfair conduct” and “dilly-dallying” over the sanctuary’s notification. The court summoned Jharkhand’s chief secretary Avinash Kumar to appear in person on 8 October to explain why the sanctuary had not yet been formally declared.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the senior official appeared and was represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who requested an additional week to allow the government to take a decision.

“Either you do it or we will do it by issuing a writ of mandamus,” said the CJI, offering the government one final opportunity to notify 31,468.25 hectares as a wildlife sanctuary. “We are not interested in sending anybody to jail,” the bench added, adjourning the case until Wednesday next week.

Separately, the bench permitted the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), represented by solicitor-general Tushar Mehta, to continue mining iron ore from existing mines near the proposed sanctuary, citing national importance. The court clarified that mining operations are permitted only from currently operational sites or those with previously granted leases.

Mehta emphasised that the company supplies steel to critical national projects, including the Chandrayaan mission, with most iron ore sourced from mines near the sanctuary. The court also directed state authorities not to issue any new mining leases in the area.