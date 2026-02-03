SC gives protection of arrest for 2 weeks to shaadi.com founder in fraud case
The case stems from a Hyderabad woman’s claim that she lost Rs 11 lakh to a man using a fake Shaadi.com profile
The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal and two others interim protection from arrest in a case linked to an alleged fraud committed by a user of the matrimonial platform.
A Bench of justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and N.V. Anjaria set aside a Telangana High Court order that had refused to quash the criminal proceedings against Mittal, remitting the matter back to the High Court for fresh consideration on merits. The apex court also directed Mittal to seek interim relief before the High Court.
The case arises from a complaint by a Hyderabad-based woman who alleged that she was cheated of Rs 11 lakh by a man posing under a fake profile on Shaadi.com, accusing the platform of failing to adequately verify user credentials.
Clarifying its position, the Supreme Court said it had expressed no opinion on the merits of the case. “Since the quashing petition has not been decided on merits, we set aside the impugned order and remit the matter to the High Court for consideration on merits,” the Bench said, restoring the criminal cases to their original file.
In the interim, the court directed that no coercive action be taken against Mittal for eight weeks, during which he may approach the high court for interim protection.
Appearing for Mittal, senior advocate Atmaram Nadkarni argued that Shaadi.com merely facilitates matchmaking and does not control user conduct. “I am just facilitating matching. We are cooperating with the investigation. But why am I an accused?” he submitted.
Earlier, on 26 June, the Supreme Court had issued notice to the Telangana government and stayed all proceedings in the matter. The Telangana High Court had last year declined to quash the FIR against Mittal and the two other accused, Vignesh and Satish.
With PTI inputs
