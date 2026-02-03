SC gives protection of arrest for 2 weeks to shaadi.com founder in fraud case

Clarifying its position, the Supreme Court said it had expressed no opinion on the merits of the case. “Since the quashing petition has not been decided on merits, we set aside the impugned order and remit the matter to the High Court for consideration on merits,” the Bench said, restoring the criminal cases to their original file.

In the interim, the court directed that no coercive action be taken against Mittal for eight weeks, during which he may approach the high court for interim protection.

Appearing for Mittal, senior advocate Atmaram Nadkarni argued that Shaadi.com merely facilitates matchmaking and does not control user conduct. “I am just facilitating matching. We are cooperating with the investigation. But why am I an accused?” he submitted.

Earlier, on 26 June, the Supreme Court had issued notice to the Telangana government and stayed all proceedings in the matter. The Telangana High Court had last year declined to quash the FIR against Mittal and the two other accused, Vignesh and Satish.

