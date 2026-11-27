Supreme Court grants bail to former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in MCOCA case
The bench said bail could be withdrawn if Balyan failed to cooperate with the trial in the Delhi Police organised crime case
The Supreme Court granted bail after the Delhi High Court rejected Balyan’s plea on 3 August.
Balyan argued that his prolonged detention, with charges yet to be framed, violated his right to a speedy trial.
Delhi Police accuse the former MLA of links to a criminal syndicate. Balyan denies the accusations and says the case is politically motivated.
The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan in a case registered by the Delhi Police Crime Branch under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh directed Balyan to cooperate fully with the trial and said his bail could be withdrawn if he failed to do so. The court was hearing his challenge to the Delhi High Court’s refusal to grant him bail.
The High Court had upheld the trial court’s decision on 3 August. Justice Manoj Jain said the material before the court indicated links between Balyan and members of the suspected syndicate, including its leader. The judge also found grounds for invoking MCOCA, citing accusations that threats and intimidation had been used for financial gain.
Balyan had argued that he had spent a considerable period in custody without charges being framed, infringing his right to a speedy trial under Article 21 of the Constitution. The High Court held that the length of his detention alone did not warrant bail in the case.
Delhi Police first arrested Balyan on 30 November 2024 after audio clips surfaced that purported to capture him speaking with Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu. Police said the recordings concerned attempts to threaten and extort money from builders and others in Delhi.
The Crime Branch arrested Balyan again in December 2024 under MCOCA, minutes after he secured bail in a separate extortion case at the Rouse Avenue Court. Police accuse him of links to a syndicate suspected of extortion and arms trafficking in Delhi and surrounding areas. Balyan has consistently denied any involvement.