The High Court had upheld the trial court’s decision on 3 August. Justice Manoj Jain said the material before the court indicated links between Balyan and members of the suspected syndicate, including its leader. The judge also found grounds for invoking MCOCA, citing accusations that threats and intimidation had been used for financial gain.

Balyan had argued that he had spent a considerable period in custody without charges being framed, infringing his right to a speedy trial under Article 21 of the Constitution. The High Court held that the length of his detention alone did not warrant bail in the case.

Delhi Police first arrested Balyan on 30 November 2024 after audio clips surfaced that purported to capture him speaking with Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu. Police said the recordings concerned attempts to threaten and extort money from builders and others in Delhi.

The Crime Branch arrested Balyan again in December 2024 under MCOCA, minutes after he secured bail in a separate extortion case at the Rouse Avenue Court. Police accuse him of links to a syndicate suspected of extortion and arms trafficking in Delhi and surrounding areas. Balyan has consistently denied any involvement.