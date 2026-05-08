Supreme Court grants bail to Odisha convict after 22 years in prison

The Supreme Court has granted bail to a life convict from Odisha who has spent more than 22 years in prison, while sharply criticising the Orissa High Court for dismissing his criminal appeal solely on the ground of delay.

A Bench comprising justices J.B. Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan described the High Court’s approach as “very disturbing” and observed that the appeal should have been heard on merits, particularly given the convict’s prolonged incarceration.

The apex court was hearing a special leave petition filed by Arjun Jani, also known as Tuntun, challenging a 11 January 2016, order of the Orissa High Court.

The High Court had refused to condone a delay of 3,157 days — nearly nine years — in filing his appeal against conviction in a murder case.

Jani had been convicted by the court of the Additional Sessions Judge in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced to life imprisonment on 25 August 2006.

While rejecting the appeal as time-barred, the High Court had stated that no “viable reason” had been provided to justify condoning the delay.

The Supreme Court, however, said the high court should have considered that the petitioner had already spent over 12 years in prison at the time of filing the appeal and that the matter had come before the court through a jail appeal.

“The high court ought to have taken a practical or sympathetic view and at least allowed the petitioner an opportunity to argue the appeal on merits,” the Bench observed.