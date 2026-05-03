Constitution protects us: Khera hails SC bail relief, says liberty must prevail

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision granting him anticipatory bail, calling it a reaffirmation of constitutional protections for those “fighting against an oppressive government”.

The relief came after the Supreme Court of India on 1 May allowed Khera’s plea in connection with an FIR over his alleged remarks against Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking to IANS at the Delhi airport, where he received a warm welcome from party workers, Khera credited the Constitution for safeguarding individual rights.

“The Constitution helps everyone. Whenever someone is in trouble or fighting against an oppressive government, B.R. Ambedkar’s Constitution ensures protection. The relief I received is also because of the same Constitution,” he said.

A Bench of justices J.K. Maheshwari and Atul S. Chandurkar set aside the Gauhati High Court’s earlier order denying pre-arrest protection, underscoring that individual liberty under Article 21 cannot be compromised lightly.