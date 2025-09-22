SC hearing today on bail for Umar Khalid in 2020 Delhi riots case

After multiple adjournments and five years of pre-trial detention, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday, 22 September, the bail pleas of former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid and three others in the 2020 Delhi riots ‘larger conspiracy’ case.

The matter, listed before a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria, challenges a 2 September Delhi High Court order that upheld the rejection of bail for Khalid, activist Sharjeel Imam, researcher Meeran Haider, and student leader Gulfisha Fatima under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The hearing was originally slated for Friday, 19 September but was deferred at the request of the defence.

Khalid was arrested in September 2020 under FIR 59/2020, which alleges conspiracy, rioting and terrorist activities linked to the violence that rocked northeast Delhi during anti-CAA protests. Despite the Delhi Police filing extensive charge sheets running into thousands of pages, the trial is yet to begin.