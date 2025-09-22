Supreme Court hints at 'performance evaluation' of high court judges

The Supreme Court on Monday lamented that some high court judges being unable to "deliver on their tasks" as it called for their "performance evaluation".

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh said though it did not want to act like a "school principal" for the high court judges there ought to be a self-management system to ensure "files don't pile up on their desks".

"There are judges who work day and night and are giving outstanding disposal of cases. But at the same time, there are some judges who unfortunately are unable to deliver — whatever may be the reasons, good or bad, we don't know and maybe there are some circumstances," the bench said.

The bench added, "Suppose a judge is hearing a criminal appeal, then we don't expect him to decide 50 cases in a day and deciding one criminal appeal in a day is itself a very big achievement. But in a bail matter, if a judge says I will decide only one bail matter in a day, that is something which requires introspection."